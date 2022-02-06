Amid the mounting tension between Ukraine and Russia and the looming invasion threats, several vehicles of the Ukrainian security forces were spotted on Sunday near the village of Muratovo, reported Sputnik. According to the agency, heavy-armed vehicles such as tanks were seen near the line of contact in Donbas. As per Sputnik, the people's militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) informed journalists about Ukrainian security forces on Sunday. It is pertinent to mention here that the area in concern is being controlled by Kyiv. "Two armoured scout cars BRDM-2 and one infantry fighting vehicle BMP-2 of the Ukrainian forces were detected near the settlement of Muratovo", Sputnik quoted an official from the people's militia as saying.

The news agency reported the Lugansk People's Republic said that Ukrainian forces had deployed at least two armoured vehicles on Saturday. Notably, LPR is a landlocked quasi-state and is located in Luhansk Oblast in the Donbas region-- a territory that is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine. As the forces gathered near the disputed region, the Lugansk People's Republic has termed it a violation of the truce agreement. It is worth mentioning the truce agreement is a stoppage of a battle between two or more people or countries or sides in a conflict. It is an agreement meant to halt the temporary conflict between two nations.

Ukraine and Russia have been accusing each other of rising conflict

According to Sputnik, the conflict between Donbas and the Ukrainian government has been going on since the breakaway of the region in 2014. As per the government estimate, the conflict has killed more than 31,000 people and injured over ten thousand. Also, the estimate claimed more than 2.5 million residents were externally or internally displaced. It should be mentioned here that the Ukrainian government and the leaders of the Normandy group had signed Minsk Agreements in 2015 in order to find a political resolution to the conflict. However, the agreement has not shown any effect in terms of reduction in clashes as on several occasions it has been reported that the forces engaged in severe clashes. According to the Russian government, the Ukrainian government has not been in favour of resolving the conflict and on several occasions accused Kyiv of not adhering to the agreements.

Image: AP