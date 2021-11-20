Lukashenko Admits Belarusian Troops May Have Helped Migrants Cross Europe

Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko recently acknowledged that his troops probably helped asylum seekers cross into Europe. In an interview with BBC, at his presidential palace in Minsk, Lukashenko denied that he engineered the new migrant crisis on the border between his country and the EU. However, he admitted that it was “absolutely possible” that his troops helped Middle Eastern asylum seekers across the frontier into Poland.

“Maybe someone helped them. I won’t even look into this,” Lukashenko told BBC.

The Belarusian leader denied being responsible for the crisis by luring migrants to the border with the false promise of easy entry to the bloc. However, he admitted to letting them cross through Belarus. While speaking to the media outlet, Lukashenko said that he had told the European Union that he was not going to detain migrants on the border.

“I still won’t stop them, because they’re not coming to my country, they’re going to yours,” he said, adding, “But I didn’t invite them here. And to be honest, I don’t want them to go through Belarus.”

Belarus-Poland border crisis

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland erupted on 8 November. Hundreds of individuals crossed the Belarusian-Polish border in a bid to seek asylum in Western Europe. The stranded migrants are reportedly living in brutal conditions in freezing cold, with some of them even going multiple days without food.

On Thursday, Belarus cleared hastily constructed makeshift migrant camps along the Kuznica border. In another potential sign of de-escalation, hundreds of Iraqis checked in at a Minsk airport to avail outbound repatriation flights, the first since August. This comes as the Iraqi government began to repatriate citizens who requested to leave. As per the CNN, over 400 Iraqi citizens, who were transferred from Belarus' border to Minsk, were evacuated on an Iraqi Airways on Thursday, the Iraqi Transportation Ministry said in a statement.

However, tensions between the European Union and Belarus are far from being resolved after the union, backed by Germany, refused to accept Belarus' proposal that urged EU countries to accept 2,000 migrants currently on its territory. At least 13 people have lost their lives living under fire humanitarian crisis along the Poland-Belarus border in freezing temperatures and lack of adequate food and water supplies, The Guardian reported, citing an NGO study. On Thursday, the 13th victim of the crisis was a one-year-old child whose family took a perilous journey through Belarus to enter an EU nation.

(Image: AP)