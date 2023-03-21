Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, confirmed that the country's special forces successfully conducted an operation in the city of Grodno, seizing a massive arsenal of weapons that were intended for terroristic use. On Tuesday, Lukashenko met with top officials and praised the special services for averting terrorist attacks on officials and the general public that were planned to be carried out through the weapons that were recently recovered.

"Special services have done a brilliant job. A whole arsenal of weapons and explosives has been seized, which was intended for high-profile terrorist attacks on citizens and officials of government agencies," he said, according to TASS. "So, our guys have done a good job: In a difficult situation like that, when terrorists used grenades and weapons, not a single Alfa Group operative was killed. Good operation, good job," Lukashenko added.

According to the Belarusian leader, the entire operation was "another message" that warned the country to be prepared for "any events." His remarks come a day after a report emerged that officials of the Belarusian State Security Committee in Grodno eliminated an armed foreign citizen. The unidentified foreigner had allegedly crept into the country to plan a terrorist attack.

Belarus amps up its security along the border

As the agents attempted to get a hold of him, the foreign national resisted by shooting a weapon and detonating grenades. The incident is being looked into by the committee. Belarus has recently bolstered its security along the border it shares with Poland after the incident with the foreign national transpired.

According to the Belarusian human rights group Viasna, police and border guards have been carefully inspecting vehicles and items passing through the Kazlovichy border crossing. The country has lately started carrying out big-scale raids after a drone attack on a Russian A-50 military plane rocked the capital of Minsk earlier in February.