French President Macron Appoints Jean Castex As New PM After Édouard Philippe Resigns

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Jean Castex as new Prime Minister on July 3 after Édouard Philippe handed over his resignation earlier today. The Élysée Palace announced that Castex has been given the charge to form the new government after the acceptance of Philippe’s resignation.

Édouard Philippe “will remain, with other members of the government, to deal with current matters until the nomination of a new government,” the Élysée said in a statement.

Philippe has been at the forefront of coronavirus crisis and became popular for his detailed briefings on measures implemented by the government. He’s known for keeping a calm and reassuring outlook while announcing lockdown rules and other unpopular regulations that were necessary for containing the virus.

Setback for Macron's party

However, Macron’s République En Marche (Republic on the Move) received a huge setback in the recently-held local elections which prompted the French leader to talk of “reinvention” and a “new path”. According to media reports, Philippe had also started to outshine Macron with his handling of the health crisis, enough for the French President to announce radical changes in the government. In an interview published on July 2, Macron said that Phillipe has been by his side for three years and they have a relationship of trust "that's in a way unique" in terms of the French Republic.

After the presidential elections in 2017, Phillipe was appointed as the Prime Minister and left centre-right Les Républicains (LR) party but never joined République En Marche. He was recently re-elected as mayor of Le Havre with a large majority while the local election results for Macron’s party didn’t augur well with Phillipe’s rising popularity.

The newly-appointed Prime Minister, Castex, is a mayor from the Pyrenees who had the role of overseeing France's strategy of ending the coronavirus lockdown. France has reported over 166,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and nearly 30,000 deaths related to it so far but has managed to flatten the infection curve.

