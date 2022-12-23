Macron Avers Europe Must Develop Its Own Defence Capability And Limit Dependence On US

France President Emmanuel Macron has called on Europe to reduce its reliance on the US and develop its own defence capabilities while taking a more assertive role within NATO. Speaking to reporters on his return to Paris from a summit in Amman, Jordan, Macron stressed that he doesn’t see his push to develop European defence as an alternative to NATO. A stronger Europe, Macron said, will allow the continent to become more autonomous within the alliance, acting “inside NATO, with NATO but also not depending on NATO,” the Wall Street Journal cited the president as saying.

This is not the first time Macron has made similar remarks. He visited the White House earlier this month and spoke to the US media about "de-synchronisation" between the US and Europe. He raised the issue of American energy exports to Europe, which are costing Europe a lot of money as American energy is much more expensive than Russian energy.

“We must rethink our strategic autonomy.” “Europe needs to gain more autonomy on technology and defence capabilities, including from the US,” he said. This is not the first time Macron has made similar remarks. He visited the White House earlier this month and spoke to the US media about "de-synchronisation" between the US and Europe. He raised the issue of American energy exports to Europe, which are costing Europe a lot of money as American energy is much more expensive than Russian energy.

Higher energy prices benefit America as the US is a nation which exports energy. Whereas higher energy prices have a negative impact on Europe because Europe does not have energy independence. It has to import energy from other regions. Higher energy prices undermine Europe's manufacturing sector as Europe's manufacturing sector's profitability is dependent on maintaining low operation cost. Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Europe has decided to decrease its dependency on Russian energy and as a result it has to rely on other sources of energy.

Remarks come after US aid to Ukraine

Macron’s remarks came in the wake of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington and addressing Congress on Wednesday, and calling their money “not charity” but "an investment”. Earlier, the US announced yesterday that it will provide an additional $1.85 billion in military assistance for Ukraine, with the assistance consisting of Patriot air defence systems, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "$1.85 Billion in Additional US Military Assistance, including the First Transfer of Patriot Air Defense System," Blinken said in a press release. This decision comes right after Zelenskyy arrived at the White House to meet Biden. The Pentagon announced on December 21 that one Patriot air defence system, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs), among other military hardware, are included in the recently announced $1.85 billion US package for Ukraine.

