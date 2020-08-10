French President Macron Condemns Attack On Humanitarian Workers In Niger

On August 9 French President Emmanuel Macron condemned a cowardly attack on French aid workers in Niger. French President reportedly said he would do everything to shed light on the tragic incident in which eight people died. French President also spoke to Mahamadou Issoufou, President of Niger, and said Niger leader is determined to curb terrorist groups in the Sahel region.

As per reports, the August 9 attack killed 8 people out of which 6 were French nationals. The governor of Tillberi region, Tidjani Ibrahim Katielle told media that the group was attacked in a giraffe reserve just 65 kilometres away from Niger’s capital city Niamey. He also added they were intercepted by gunmen on the motorcycle and were killed. A Nigerian guide, a driver in the wildlife park, and six French aid workers were killed in this attack.

The attack took place in Koure, where Niger has a giraffe reserve, Oumarou Moussa, the adviser to Niger's interior minister, told media. The area is a protected national park that contains dense vegetation and tall trees about 70 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of the capital. Hundreds of people visit each year to see its distinctive giraffes.

French Government’s Warning

The French government has reportedly warned citizens against traveling outside of the capital of Niamey as militants linked to Boko Haram, Islamic State, and al-Qaida still carries out attacks across the vast West African nation. Niger borders several countries including Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Nigeria, and Libya. Violence by groups linked to IS and al-Qaida is on the rise in the Sahel region. France has deployed thousands of soldiers to help fight the growing insurgency there, and a local Sahel force made up of soldiers from Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Mauritania has also been fighting the extremists.

(Image Credit-AP)

