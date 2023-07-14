Macron Extends Greetings On Bastille Day As He Welcomes PM Modi As 'guest Of Honour'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday took to Twitter to extend greetings on the occasion of Bastille Day, which is celebrated on 14 July every year. “Happy National day!,” he tweeted with a French flag emoticon.

Bonne fête nationale ! 🇫🇷 July 14, 2023

France's Macron Brushes Up His Hindi to welcome PM

Switching from his native language to Hindi to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a heartwarming note "भारत और फ्रांस 25 साल की रणनीतिक साझेदारी तथा विश्वास और दोस्ती के सदैव मजबूत बंधन का जश्न मना रहे हैं। प्रिय @NarendraModi, पैरिस में हार्दिक स्वागत!," he tweeted.

PM Modi interacts with the Indian community

Earlier during the day, the PM interacted with the Indian community that had gathered on the streets of Paris. In a nearly an hour-long address at the La Seine Musicale, he highlighted India's greatest achievements and how the country is contributing on the international stage.

After interacting with the Indian diaspora, PM Modi attended a private dinner at the Paris' Elysee Palace, the official residence of French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. PM Modi was welcomed by the French president with warm greetings. In a historic moment, French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to receive the honour.