Macron Faces Flak Over Candidacy Of MP Allegedly Linked With Chinese Associations: Report

Ahead of election campaigns for the second term in the parliament, a Parisian lawmaker from French President Emmanuel Macron's La Republique party is facing an extra hurdle to prove his innocence against allegations of having links with China. According to a report by Politico, the French Member of Parliament (MP) with roots in Cambodia, Buon Tan, is facing flak for not endorsing parliament policies deploring China. For a long period, he also remained under fire for participating in Beijing-linked associations, like China Overseas Friendship Association (COFA), the report said.

COFA is directly backed by Xi Jinping-led Chinese Communist Party and run by the United Front Work Department (an organ of CCP's central committee.) Further he also Tan's attendance at several United Front events, including the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in 2013 put Macron's choice of candidates in question. "It is a problem," said an expert on Chinese policies at the Foundation for Strategic Study Research in Paris, Antoine Bondaz. To top it all off, Tan also chaired the National Assembly's Franco-Chinese friendship group and was involved in drafting key parliamentary work on the Chinese mainland. "The candidacy of Buon Tan is obviously a political signal sent to the Chinese government," Politico quoted a former member of Macron's party, Dumas.

Tan's candidacy, despite the allegations, has drawn a lot of political and racist criticism from Macron's opposition leaders. Socialist MEP Raphael Glucksmann called Tan "an agent of the Chinese regime," Politico quoted. Separately, Alex Koske, co-author of the Sinopsis study explained that "when a person has such access to everything that is done (by France) on China and at the same time has roles in associations close to the department of the United Front, it raises questions."

Macron's MP refutes allegations, calls it a 'smear campaign'

In an interview with Politico, Tan outrightly denounced all allegations against him, saying the claims were part of a "smear campaign" against him. Calling for more dialogue with Beijing, Tan gasped, "I am attacked, I am slandered..." When asked about his choice of abstaining from using the word "genocide" for China's treatment of Uyghurs, Tan defended himself saying: "I know a little bit better than my colleagues how it works." Recalling his struggle as a child to escape the 'Cambodian Genocide,' he further explained: "Every word has meaning. If you put genocide everywhere, it doesn't mean anything anymore and, frankly, I think it isn't respectful to those who really suffered."

Tan also defended his appearance in the list of China-backed associations, especially COFA. The French MP said, he "discovered" his participation accidentally. "Either I was registered without my knowledge, or it was someone with my name or my surname, I don't know, but in any case, it was not me that's for sure," he said. To note, Tan is seeking re-election from the multicultural neighbourhood of Paris' 13th arrondissement. The polls are scheduled to be held in June.

