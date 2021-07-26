Macron Faces Pressure To Apologize For Nuclear Tests In French Polynesia

As French President Emmanuel Macron kicked off his first official trip to French Polynesia, he faced pressure to apologise for the impact of decades of nuclear testing. Macron arrived in Tahiti on July 25 and his four-day visit is expected to focus on the legacy of French nuclear testing from 1966 to 1996 as France developed atomic weapons. Residents in French Polynesia are hoping that Macron apologises and confirms compensation for radiation victims as they see the nuclear tests as evidence of racist colonial attitudes that disregarded the lives of islanders.

According to reports, a Frech presidential official said that Macron will be encouraging several concrete steps regarding the legacy of nuclear tests, with the opening up of state archives and individual compensation. It is worth noting that French officials have already denied any cover-up of radiation exposure at a meeting earlier this month. The meeting came after French investigative website Disclose reported that the impact from the fallout was far more extensive than authorities had acknowledged, citing declassified French military documents on the 193 tests.

The website had disclosed that only 63 Polynesian civilians have been compensated for radiation exposure since the tests ended in 1996. It further even estimated that more than 100,000 people may have been contaminated in total, with leukaemia, lymphoma and other cancers rife.

Now, as Macron is in Polynesia, the head of the 193 Association of victims of nuclear tests, Auguste Uebe-Carlson, said that the group expects an apology from the president. The former chairman of the territory’s CPS social security system also said that just as Macron recognised as a crime the colonisation that took place in Algeria, Polynesia also expects him to declare that it was criminal and that it is a form of colonisation linked to nuclear power here in the Pacific. He also noted that female Polynesians aged 40 to 50 “have the highest thyroid cancer rates in the world”.

Macron's 4-day visit to French Polynesia

Meanwhile, during his visit, Macron will also lay out his strategic vision for the South Pacific, and also focus on China’s growing assertiveness in the Pacific region. Macron will visit four sites spread out across an ocean territory that's as large as Europe. His trip is aimed at reinforcing the link between Paris and its far-flung former colonies in the Pacific. His visit will also include a discussion on Tahiti's planned role as the host of surfing events for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

(Image: AP)



