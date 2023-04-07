Macron, Jinping Strike Deals In Civilian Nuclear Energy, Strengthen China-France Ties

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping struck crucial co-operation deals on Thursday during the former's state visit to China. According to Chinese tabloid Global Times, the leaders solidified ties during their meeting and discussed how to boost co-operation in areas like civilian nuclear technology, aviation, green development, aerospace, and technological innovation.

One of the deals discussed involves the construction of a China-France carbon neutrality centre and providing joint trainings to personnel. The presidents held wide-ranging talks and vowed to provide an unbiased and free business environment for each other's firms.

Macron's China visit becomes 'excellent opportunity' to boost bilateral ties

Macron, who touched down in Beijing with a business delegation of over 60 executives, made it clear that France is not in favour of "decoupling and chain breaking" and aspires to help build an open supply chain worldwide. "The visit is an excellent opportunity to strengthen ties between France and China on both the diplomatic and economic levels. It's very positive news for the business community that we're all here today," said SUEZ chairman Sabrina Soussan, who is part of the business delegation.

With Macron's visit, France also looks forward to being the guest of honor at the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services and the seventh China International Import Expo. Experts believe that the visit could help send a positive message to other European nations and soften a hawkish stance on China. Meanwhile, Jinping touched upon the Russia-Ukraine war after Macron urged him to “bring Russia to its senses". While the Chinese leader expressed that "peace talks should resume as soon as possible”, he did not indicate any possibility of China using its leverage and persuading Russia to end its invasion.