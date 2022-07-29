Macron Meets Saudi's Mohammad Bin Salman, Agrees To Work On Issues Of Common Interest

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a long handshake at the Elysee Palace on Thursday. He arrived in Paris to hold talks with Macron following his visit to Greece. Both the leaders held an extended meeting attended by delegations from France and Saudi Arabia at the Elysee Palace.

The visit from Saudi Arabia's crown Prince comes at a time when France and other European nations have been making efforts to import energy from other sources in order to reduce dependency on Russian energy. Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shared pictures of the meeting on Twitter.

During the meeting, Macron and Mohammad bin Salman affirmed their common desire to enhance the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia ad France in various fields. Both sides agreed to make efforts for coordination and consultation on issues of common interest under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the statement issued by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Mohammad bin Salman's first official visit to EU after Khashoggi's death

In the meeting, the two leaders agreed to bolster the security and stability in the region. It is the first official visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to the European Union after the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Before the meeting, the Elysee Palace had said that the working dinner between French President Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman would have the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war on the agenda, according to AP. The Elysee Palace said that Macron would address the issue of human rights with the Crown Prince. Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that Macron would raise the issue of human rights and seek energy supplies for France.

Borne stressed that Russia has been threatening to cut energy supplies and reduce gas supply to Europe. According to AP, Borne further said, "I think the French would not understand if we didn’t talk to the countries that are the exact producers of energy.” Notably, Russian energy giant Gazprom on July 25 announced to cut down the supply of natural gas from Russia to Europe to 20% of its capacity citing technical issues. Before the meeting, a human rights group, Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), urged French authorities to investigate Crown Prince, accusing him of involvement in the torture of Khashoggi.

Mohammad bin Salman holds meeting with UNESCO Director-General

During his visit to Paris, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman held a meeting with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. During the meeting, Azoulay and Mohammad bin Salman reviewed cultural initiatives in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, both sides discussed mutual cooperation between UNESCO and Saudi Arabia's administration and opportunities for development.

