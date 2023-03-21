Macron One Step Away To Make Pension Bill Into Law After Surviving Two No-confidence Votes

The French Parliament on Monday passed a controversial pension bill, which will increase the retirement age in France from 62 to 64. The bill was approved despite two failed no-confidence votes against the government by lawmakers in the lower chamber.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron pushed through the pension bill without the approval of lawmakers, but it still needs to be reviewed by the Constitutional Council before it can become law. The council has the authority to reject specific sections of bills, although it typically approves them.

A centrist group, with backing from the left, proposed the first no-confidence motion which narrowly missed approval by National Assembly lawmakers on Monday afternoon. It received 278 votes out of the 287 votes required to pass. The second motion was put forth by the far-right National Rally but only received 94 votes in the chamber.

The centrist alliance led by Macron holds the largest number of seats in the lower chamber of the French Parliament. The speaker of the National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet, stated that the rejection of both no-confidence motions implies that parliament has approved the pension bill.

Opposition to reach out to Constitutional Council

Although the bill has been approved by the parliament, this does not mark the end of the process to make it into law. Critics have announced that they will request the Constitutional Council to scrutinise the text before it is officially enacted. This could lead to the rejection of certain sections of the bill that are deemed unconstitutional. Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right party, has stated that she plans to call for the council to censure the bill.

Since his decision to pass the bill last week, Macron has not made any public statements. However, he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and the leaders of his centrist alliance on Tuesday morning. Following the first vote on Monday, some lawmakers on the left urged Borne to step down from her position.

“Only nine votes are missing ... to bring both the government down and its reform down,” hard-left lawmaker Mathilde Panot said. “The government is already dead in the eyes of the French, it doesn’t have any legitimacy any more.”

The retirement plan received support from the conservative-dominated Senate and was approved last week. Olivier Marleix, the head of The Republicans’ lawmakers, stated during the debate on Monday that while they recognise the necessity for a reform to protect the pension system and support retirees' purchasing power, his group would reject the no-confidence motions. However, a small number of conservative lawmakers deviated from the party's stance and voted in favour of the first motion.

Charles de Courson, a centrist lawmaker, criticised the government's decision to bypass a vote on the pension bill using a special constitutional power last week. De Courson's allies proposed the no-confidence motion that received support from the left. “How can we accept such contempt for parliament? How can we accept such conditions to examine a text which will have lasting effects on the lives of millions of our fellow citizens?” he exclaimed, according to AP.

France protests against the pension reforms

France is ,facing a challenge similar to many other developed countries, as it grapples with a low birth rate and an ageing population. This has led to tensions both in the political arena and on the streets, with intermittent protests and strikes in various sectors, including transportation, energy, and sanitation workers. Garbage has been piling up on the streets of Paris due to a 15-day strike by collectors, and some refineries supplying gas stations have been partially blocked.

President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to push the pension plan through, out of "transparency" and "responsibility" as the system needs to be kept from diving into deficit amid France's ageing population. However, opinion polls show that a large majority of the French oppose raising the retirement age, and unions have called for new nationwide protests on Thursday to demand the government simply withdraw the retirement bill.