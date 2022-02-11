Macron Pledges To Build 14 New Nuclear Reactors By 2050 To Reduce Fossil Fuel Dependency

President of France Emmanuel Macron has announced a massive plan to establish up to 14 new reactors for the French nuclear sector, claiming that this will benefit the nation to shift from fossil fuels and become carbon neutral by the year 2050. According to The Guardian, as consumer expenses climb, the French president, who is scheduled to start his re-election campaign this month, has been aware of the rising debate around energy before the presidential election this spring.

While giving a speech in the eastern industrial town of Belfort, President Macron said, “What our country needs ... is the rebirth of France’s nuclear industry.” He further praised the nation's technical capabilities.

Furthermore, atomic energy generates approximately 70% of French electricity, and low-priced nuclear power has always been a pillar of the French economy since the 1970s. However, current efforts to form the new-generation reactors to replace the older versions have been beset by cost overruns and delays.

Right-wing presidential contenders have supported the additional nuclear power plants by arguing that France should have "sovereignty" over its electricity, whereas opponents on the left wing have cautioned of the high expense and difficulty of developing additional reactors. Environmentalists have expressed worry about the dangers of radioactive waste, which may last for tens of thousands of years, as per The Guardian.

Remarks of Macron on additional nuclear reactors

In addition to this, Macron also stated that French nuclear authorities were exceptional in their rigour and expertise, and that building new nuclear power plants had been a "choice of progress, a choice of confidence in science and technology." He also announced a significant boost in solar as well as offshore wind power advancement. He said that France has no option but to depend on renewables and nuclear power, as well as a major reduction in energy use in the next decades.

French President even stated that he would try to prolong the lifespan of all existing French nuclear facilities. He further declared that EDF will build at least six nuclear reactors by 2050, with a possibility for an additional eight. Further, his new focus on nuclear power represents a policy reversal from his campaign promises to limit nuclear power's role in France's energy mix, as per The Guardian.

(Image: Unsplash/ AP)