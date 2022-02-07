Macron Says Deal To Avoid War In Ukraine Possible; Calls For New Balance To Appease Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that a deal to avoid war in Ukraine is possible while asserting that it was legitimised for Russia to raise its own security concerns. Ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, Macron called for a “new balance” to safeguard the European states and appease Russia. The French President even reiterated that the sovereignty of Ukraine was not up for discussion as the West continues to allege that Russia has deployed troops on the border near Kyiv. However, Moscow has denied all accusations that it is planning to invade Ukraine.

Amid tensions in the region, Macron told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper that Russia's objective was "not Ukraine, but a clarification of the rules... with Nato and the EU". The French President also told the newspaper that he hoped his dialogue with Putin would be enough to prevent any military conflict and added that according to him, the Russian President would be open to discussing wider issues.

The French President, who also spoke with his US counterpart Joe Biden on Sunday, warned against expecting Russia to take unilateral measures to de-escalate the situation near Ukraine and upheld Moscow’s right to raise its own concerns. But, Macron, according to BBC, also said that setting up a dialogue with Russia could not “pass through the weakening of any European state". Macron said, “We must protect our European brothers by proposing a new balance capable of preserving their sovereignty and peace”, adding “This must be done while respecting Russia and understanding the contemporary traumas of this great people and great nation”.

France-US talks amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Meanwhile, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian about the ongoing efforts by NATO allies, European Union (EU) partners among others over the present Russia-Ukraine tensions. The US State Department said in an official statement on Sunday that Blinken and Le Drian spoke about “Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, and the importance of continuing to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The US Secretary of State and French Foreign Minister’s call came as Biden spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and also discussed the response to Russia as Moscow continues to ramp up its military presence near the border with Ukraine. White House said in a statement that Biden and Macron “discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, and affirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Both the US and French leaders agreed to stay in touch and continue consultations with their allies and partners including Ukraine.

(Image: AP)