Macron Says France 'proud To Welcome' India As Its Guest Of Honour At Bastille Day Parade

As the grand celebrations for Bastille Day started at the Champs-Élysées in Paris, France in presence of Indian PM Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron said, "Proud to welcome India as our guest of honour". Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade."

A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend.



We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade. pic.twitter.com/bh6dwmHFRH July 14, 2023

During his two-day visit to France, Prime Minister Modi attended the French National Day Parade also known as the Bastille Day Parade. The Prime Minister attended the grand parade on Friday as the guest of honour. The celebration took place at the Champs-Élysées in Paris. This year’s parade highlight was the Indian Air Force as the Rafales took part in the flypast.

Bastille Day Parade and its significance

The French National Day or the Bastille Day Parade is a military parade that has been held on the morning of the 14th of July since 1880. It is one of the special days since it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution back in 1789. The parade would pass down from the Avenue des Champs-Élysées from Place Charles de Gaulle, centred around the Arc de Triomphe, to the Place de la Concorde. With this visit, Prime Minister Modi became the second Indian Prime Minister to be the guest of honour at the event.