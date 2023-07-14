Macron Says 'very Proud' To See Indian Army's Punjab Regiment At The Bastille Day Parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome from French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on July 14. Today marks the second day of his two-day visit to France where he was invited by Macron as a Guest of Honour for the Bastille Day celebrations. PM Modi was also bestowed with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, the highest honour in France.

India and France are celebrating 25 years of their strategic partnership and PM Modi's visit is to bolster the relations on various fronts including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties.

On this historic occasion of Bastille Day, joined the parade in Paris. My heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome and honour received. pic.twitter.com/0Zk6FwEKbd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

Together we can find solutions to global crises: Macron

During a media address at the Elysee Palace, Macron reflected on France's decades-old relationship with India dating back to the second world war. "Indian soldiers fought with us shoulder-to-shoulder in the trenches and valleys and I am very proud to see the Punjab regiment (at the Bastille Day parade) in the heart of Paris," Macron said. He was referring to the Punjab regiment of the Indian army which participated in the parade. A 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian armed forces had travelled to Paris to march alongside their French counterpart.

"We are moving ahead on the foundation of belief and together we can find solutions to global crises. Also, we can't forget the youth...By 2030, we want to send 30,000 French students there (to India)...For the young Indians who want to pursue higher education in France, we want to make a conducive visa policy..." Macron further said.

PM Modi hails 25 years of strategic partnership with France

Congratulating France for Bastille Day, PM Modi expressed his gratitude for the highest form of honour accorded to him by the French government. "Yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron conferred me with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France. It is not my honour but the honour of 140 crore people of the country," he said during his address.

"We are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years. Bold and ambitious goals are being set for this. The people of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner," PM Modi further said.

Speaking on the defence ties with France, PM Modi said that they have been "the basic foundation of our relations." Notably, the Defence Acquisition Council approved the proposals to procure 26 Rafale jets and three additional Scorpene class submarines for the Indian Navy. "France is an important partner in Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat...Be it submarines or Indian Naval ships, together we want to fulfill not just ours but also the requirements of other friendly countries," the PM said.

He further talked about strengthening cooperation in space and acknowledged the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's third lunar mission, which launched from Sriharikota. "Today, the entire India is excited about the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. This is a major achievement of our scientists. In the arena of space, India and France have had an old and deep cooperation. There have been new agreements between our space agencies. We can enhance our cooperation in areas like space-based maritime domain awareness," he said.