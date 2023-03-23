Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, announced that he does not plan to run again for president in France’s election. The French President stressed that he is ready to compromise his popularity and career to settle the angst among the French citizens, who have been revolting against his botched pension reform unfolding. In televised remarks with TF1 and France-2 TV channels, Macron said: "I am not going to do another term, I cannot do it according to the Constitution." While Emmanuel Macron is the first head of state in France to win reelection, under the law passed in 2008, it is banned for a head of the state to serve three consecutive terms.

Macron wants to settle 'understandable anger'

Macron reiterated that he has a responsibility to "settle the understandable anger." "Rallies, the participants of which show protest - this is legal. But its legality should not exceed the legality of democratic decisions, which come to life through the decisions of the people's deputies," the French president, perceived as the "leader of the rich,'' emphasized.

Furthermore, he added, "between the opinion polls and the interests of the country I will choose the latter. If I have to face unpopularity, I am ready for it," said the French President.

French citizens have come out on the streets to protest against Macron's draft pension reform that aims to raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 years. The bill was tabled in January and was adopted without a vote in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. Macron's Renaissance party does not have a majority in the National assembly, and therefore the bill was approved after the French president directed Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne to ram it through without a vote. This was implemented under Paris' Gaullist loophole known as 49.3 which allows the lawmakers to bypass the parliament to force passage of a bill without a motion. On March 16, invoking article 49.3 marked its 100th count under France’s Fifth Republic to be used by Macron to coerce an unpopular measure on the French citizens.

The majority of the French population, approximately 3 in 4, oppose the pension reform bill, including the French labour unions who staged rallies since mid-January and are demanding that the bill must be repealed. The 45 believed that the pension reform would cement his legacy but it sparked condemnation both on the streets and in the parliament's National Assembly.