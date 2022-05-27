Macron Talks To New Australian PM Albanese, Emphasises On Rebuilding Bilateral Relations

French President Emmanuel Macron on May 26 told his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, that he aims to rebuild the thwarted ties with Canberra, as he held the first phone call with the newly sworn-in Prime Minister. French President reminded the Australian leader of the “severe breach of trust” that had occurred between the two countries over the cancellation of a $90 billion submarine contract and Australia’s signing of the AUKUS deal, which Albanese affirmed.

A warm and constructive conversation tonight with 🇫🇷 President @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed our commitment to a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific, cooperating on climate and energy, and support for Ukraine. I look forward to working together on our shared priorities. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 26, 2022

A diplomatic fracas ensued between Australia and France as Macron accused former Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison of lying to him, and the two leaders had often made scathing statements with the reporters as ties between the two allies were dismantled. Australia signed a deal for the nuclear-powered submarines to be built with US and UK technology scrapping the multi-billion dollar French submarine programme that angered Macron.

"After acknowledging the severe breach of trust following the decision of the previous prime minister, Scott Morrison, to terminate the submarine contracts, the French president and Australia's prime minister have agreed to rebuild a bilateral relation based on trust and respect (...)," the Elysee said.

Macron, Albanese agree to 'rebuild a bilateral relationship'

The two leaders, French President Macron and Australia’s Albanese agreed to “rebuild a bilateral relationship based on trust and respect to jointly overcome global challenges, foremost among them the climate emergency, and the strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific,” according to a statement released by the French presidential palace on May 26. Macron had also previously congratulated Australia’s new Prime Minister on his election victory. He discussed the road map ahead, the Élysée statement said.

“A road map will be prepared to structure this new bilateral agenda, by identifying strategic cooperation between our two countries with the aim of strengthening our resilience and contributing to regional peace and security.”

During Thursday’s phone call, Macron reaffirmed the “historical ties forged” between France and Australia during World War I. He also expressed “immense gratitude of generations of French people” for Australian soldiers’ efforts during the war, as he discussed Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. “This sacrifice will never be forgotten, especially when war has returned to the heart of the European continent,” he said.