Macron Thanks Voters In Victory Speech After Re-election: 'Will Be President For All'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday began his post-election victory address to the people of France with a simple "Thank You!" Visibly emotional, the 44-year-old leader said "I am not the candidate of one camo, but the President for all," hailing the voters who gave him another five years at Elysee Palace. Macron secured 58.55% votes during the Sunday run-off, a comfortable majority against his far-right opposition Marine Le Pen, making him the first president in 20 years to win the second term.

Expressing gratitude to the French people who embraced his ideas, Macron also acknowledged that there were "numerous" who voted just to thwart a pro-Russian rival from taking office. "I want to thank them and I owe them a debt in years to come," Macron said. “No one will be left by the side of the road,” he added while speaking against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and to the sound of the 'Ode to Joy'. Hundreds of his supporters gathered at the venue waving the blue-white-and-red French flags and cheering for Macron. Before beginning his victory speech, Macron sang the European national anthem, hand in hand with his wife, Brigitte.

La Marseillaise. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/j94iGyXdyg — Emmanuel Macron avec vous (@avecvous) April 24, 2022

Macron's victory for the second term is being seen as a relief to France's allies and the US-led intergovernmental military bloc North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). A chorus of global leaders quickly dropped congratulatory messages and commended the pro-Western Centrist leaders soon after his return as country's President. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and many other heads of state from the European nations and across the globe congratulated Macron and expressed readiness to continue working in cooperation for development in Europe and across the world.

What does Macron's win mean for the Ukraine-Russia war?

Macron on Sunday successfully defeated three-time aspirant Marine Le Pen. The far-right nationalist Pen, who is known for her closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is now looking forward to the French legislative elections to be held in June. Pen had promised to dilute Paris from NATO's command hierarchy and "deeply reform" EU authority. However, with Macron voted back to the top position he still has six months in the EU presidency.

Macron has emerged as a global leader to promote peace between Russia and Ukraine. Ever since the war began on February 24, the French President undertook many efforts to introduce sanctions against Putin's forces as well as negotiate between Russia and Ukraine. Zelenskyy on Monday called Macron a "true friend of Ukraine," who has stated that France does not need Russian gas and will push for sanctions against Russian supplies.

Macron has further promised that the new 5-year term will be unchanged, ushering in a "new era of renewed methods". He went on to add that "an answer must be found to the anger and disagreements that led many compatriots to vote for the extreme right. It will be my responsibility and that is those around me."

(Image: AP)