Macron Turns A Blind Eye To Criticism, Reiterates Remark That US Allies Are Not 'vassals'

Growing criticism did not stop French President Emmanuel Macron from reiterating his controversial stance on the China-Taiwan conflict, specifically that being an ally of the United States does not mean that a nation has to be a "vassal". Concluding his state visit to the Netherlands on Wednesday, Macron said during a press conference in Amsterdam with the Dutch premier Mark Rutte: “Being an ally does not mean being a vassal … [or] mean that we don’t have the right to think for ourselves".

His recent remarks come as justification for the ones he made over the weekend. On Sunday, Macron said during an interview that Europe must not partake in the acceleration of the Taiwan independence issue that was sparked by "an American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction".

According to The Independent, he also noted that the European Union must have its "own strategic autonomy" and become a "third pole" in global matters instead of "taking cue" from United States. Furthermore, he said that France's and the rest of Europe's stance on Taiwan “has not changed".

Macron's controversial remarks prompt German FM's visit to Beijing

“France is for the status quo in Taiwan” and a “peaceful resolution to the situation”, he said. The divisive statements were made when Macron was heading back to France after wrapping up his visit to China. Macron's comments stirred unease in Germany, where Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock later flew to the Chinese capital of Beijing for what appeared to be damage control and clarification on Europe's views.

Nils Schmid, the foreign policy spokesperson for Baerbock’s Social Democrat coalition partners, told local news outlet Der Spiegel that the minister was tasked with “the unplanned challenge of clarifying Europe’s stance on Taiwan and firming up the warnings that the chancellor [Olaf Scholz] sounded during his meeting with Xi [Jinping] in November".

Macron also drew backlash from Taiwanese parliament speaker You Si-kun, who took to social media to question France's motto of freedom. "Are liberté, égalité, fraternité’ out of fashion? Is it OK just to ignore this once it’s part of the constitution? Or can advanced democratic countries ignore the lives and deaths of people in other countries? The actions of President Macron, a leading international democracy, leave me puzzled," the Taiwanese leader wrote.