Macron Urges UK PM Not To Politicise Migrant Boat Tragedy In Channel, Calls Emergency Meet

Following the fatal shipwreck in the Strait of Dover, French President Emmanuel Macron and British PM Boris Johnson pledged to step up efforts to curb the deadly crossings of the English Channel by migrants. According to ANI, Wednesday’s accident was one of the "worst disasters" on record involving migrants in the narrow seaway separating the two nations. At least 27 migrants died after their inflatable boat capsized off the coast of France.

Following the incident, the Office of the UK PM in a statement said, “The Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron this evening following the distressing loss of life in the Channel. They agreed on the urgency of stepping up joint efforts to prevent these deadly crossings and to do everything possible to stop the gangs responsible for putting people's lives at risk.”

The statement also informed that the two leaders stressed the need to cooperate with Belgium and the Netherlands as well as other European nations to effectively tackle the problem. Both leaders were clear that the tragic loss of life was a stark reminder that it is vital to keep all options on the table to stop such lethal crossings and break the business model of the criminal gangs behind them.

Macron vows to hold smugglers responsible

Separately, the French President called for an “emergency meeting” of European ministers concerned by the migration challenge. According to Sputnik, Macron proclaimed that the French will not allow the English Channel to become a “graveyard”. He asserted that everything will be done to find and condemn those responsible for the incident.

French authorities have informed that around 27 people had lost their lives in Wednesday's tragic accident. According to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, the boat was suspected to be carrying 34 undocumented individuals. While the nationalities of the asylum seekers are still unknown, France has confirmed that four alleged traffickers have been arrested in connection with the deadly capsizing.

French PM urges UK not to politicise Wednesday's accident

Meanwhile, Macron has said that Britain needed to stop politicising the issue for domestic gain. His remarks came amid a time when the United Kingdom has accused the French authorities of standing while thousands of migrants leave their shores. France, on the other hand, has rejected the allegation.

It is to mention that throughout the years, a significant number of individuals who have been escaping violence or poverty are undertaking the risky voyage from France in tiny, unseaworthy ships in the hopes of obtaining refuge or better chances in the UK. According to reports, before Wednesday’s accident, around 14 people had drowned this year trying to make it to Britain. In 2020, a total of seven people had died and two disappeared, while in 2019 four died.

(With inputs from ANI)