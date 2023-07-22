Macron Warns France At Risk Of 'fragmentation', Urges Govt To Learn From Recent Riots

French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a stern warning to his newly reshuffled cabinet, urging them to draw lessons from the recent riots triggered by the police shooting of a teenager in Nanterre. The unrest has exposed deep divisions and allegations of institutional racism within the French police force.

The killing of Nahel M., a 17-year-old, during a road traffic stop last month sparked widespread protests, riots, and looting across the country. Many demonstrators accused the government of turning a blind eye to systemic issues within the police force, contributing to a culture of institutional racism.

Recent unrest revealed risk of fragmentation, suggests Macron

According to a report from Times of London, in a televised address before chairing the cabinet meeting, he said that the unrest revealed "a risk of fragmentation, of deep division of the nation". Addressing the cabinet on Friday, President Macron emphasized the urgent need for "authority and respect" while acknowledging the risk of "fragmentation" that the nation is facing if the government fails to take necessary action.

He stressed the importance of finding sound answers to the underlying issues that led to the violent protests. "This risk of deep division in our nation must not be underestimated," Macron said, urging his ministers to learn from the recent events and prepare a comprehensive response to address the grievances. The riots have sparked a broader national debate on law and order, immigration, racism, and police brutality in France. The unrest also comes after a series of crises faced by Macron's government since his re-election last year, including mass protests over pension reforms.

The cabinet reshuffle, which occurred a day before the meeting, has been seen as a signal of the President's desire to move on from the series of challenges. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, a key figure in the government, retained her position, highlighting Macron's focus on "continuity and efficiency" in governance.

During the meeting, President Macron also stressed the need to address France's fiscal situation. The country has incurred significant spending to support its economy during the COVID-19 pandemic and provide energy subsidies for households, leading to rising deficits and debt. Macron's popularity ratings have started to recover after a sharp decline in April.