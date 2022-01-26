Macron Warns Russia Of 'very High Price' & Tough Consequences If Ukraine Attacked

In a dire warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that there will be “tough consequences” if Moscow initiated a full-fledged military attack on Ukraine. "If there is an attack, there will be retaliation and the price [for Russia] will be very high," Macron said speaking alongside his German counterpart Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his recent trip to Berlin, as regional tensions between Kremlin and Europe intensified over the Ukrainian crises. The latter revealed that he has planned to hold a dialogue with the Russian leader this week to defuse tensions with Ukraine and keep the dialogue going.

"We call for a de-escalation of tensions and I want to also say how united Germany and France are on this subject,” French President Emmanuel Macron stressed on Tuesday. "We are preparing in parallel a joint reaction and the response in case of aggression," he added, warning Russia against escalating the regional conflict.

'We expect from Russia to de-escalate,' says Germany's chancellor

The German chancellor, meanwhile, echoed similar sentiments as he said at the conference: "We expect from Russia clear steps that contribute to a de-escalation of the situation. We are all in agreement that military aggression will trigger heavy consequences.” Furthermore, the German leader stressed that Moscow would have to pay a "very high price” if it decided to breach Ukraine's territorial integrity. Macron furthermore underlined the importance of diplomacy and holding a dialogue to resolve the ongoing tussle with the neighbouring Kyiv. He revealed that he would hold telephone talks with Putin on Friday this week and demand "clarification" over what Russia is planning to do next as it has concentrated more than 100,000 troops on the frontier with Ukraine.

Earlier yesterday the Elysee Palace released a statement on the Russia-Ukraine border crisis as it said that President Macron expressed deep concerns over the situation on the Ukrainian border. The palace quoted Macron urging Kyiv and Russia to work collectively to de-escalate the tensions quickly. "This de-escalation must involve strong, credible warnings to Russia, requiring constant coordination among European partners and allies, as well as a stepped-up dialogue with Russia, which we are in the process of conducting," the statement read.