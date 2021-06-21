Macron's Party Falters In French Regional Polls With 11% Votes; Interior Minister Confirms

France’s Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin said Sunday that the French president Emmanuel Macron’s party La République En Marche (LREM) suffered disappointing results in regional elections, with just 11% of the vote, as incumbent conservatives surged ahead in the first round of regional elections. Darmanin, who had announced his candidacy on May 4 to La Voix du Nord, with the agreement of Emmanuel Macron for the departmental elections in the region, told France 2 that the Sunday's poll results were a “failure” for Macron's party. Both LREM and far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (NR) party were at falter as France’s center-right Republicans were on the course of taking the lead in the polls held on June 20.

When asked if the French president Macron’s party gave a worse performance than expected, the interior minister replied, "of course", adding that it is, however, too early to draw a conclusion about the 2022 presidential elections.

Furthermore, he cited the record low voter turnout of the younger citizens, and particularly those over 35. While Le Penn’s party was expected to lead in as many as six out of the total 13 regions for the June 27 runoff, it managed to garner a majority in just one southern Provence-Alpes-Côtes d’Azur region with 19% votes, securing a thin lead in the race, the exit polls showed. This was over 9 points lesser support for the party than it witnessed in the 2015 regional polls.

Macron’s party, although, had a more dismal performance which Darmanin attributed to the record level of 'voter abstention'. LREM managed to gain just 10% national votes, which the Party spokeswoman Aurore Bergé called a "democratic slap on the face” for the France President's Party.

French interior minister, admitting that the regional polls were a “defeat” for the party, said in his televised remarks that the record abstention is a sign of the populations’ wavering trust in the government. France's polls saw a whopping 70% abstention rate, with 80% or more among the younger generation. The party faces “an important hurdle,” Darmanin told the French television network.

PACA was bent far right

Separately, Darmanin told French regional daily La Voix du Nord that in provinces such as Alpes-Côte d’Azur, (PACA) the popular support for the far-right, that lead by 27% in polls, was sparked after LR president Renaud Muselier withdrew from the LRM list for the regional polls for new alliances. Meanwhile the French Prime Minister, Jean Castex, also announced the withdrawal from the La République en Marche (LREM) list in the South region, in favour of the right, according to Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD) newspaper.