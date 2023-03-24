Macron's Recent TV Appearance Fails To Calm Down Protestors Instead Sparks Anger

Since last week, when Emmanuel Macron pushed through his proposals to increase the retirement age in France, popular outrage at the alteration to a tenaciously guarded aspect of French social policy has been simmering. The rage culminated on Thursday night, the ninth day of countrywide demonstrations since January.

The video from Bordeaux, where the municipal hall's doors were set ablaze following a day of escalating street action, served as the most obvious manifestation of the unrest. Firefighters responded promptly and extinguished the fire. But it was obvious that Macron's initiatives were unpopular across the nation. The number of people in the streets was estimated by the police to be 1.1 million, but unions estimated it to be closer to 3.5 million.

A scheduled state visit by King Charles on Sunday was postponed on Friday as a result of the unrest, which caused the French president great humiliation. The scale of the larger movement and the ferocity of the conflicts between demonstrators and police indicate that the struggle against the changes is far from over.

'I have not succeeded in convincing people of the necessity of this reform': Macron

If any of Macron's critics were looking for a signal of moderation during his live TV appearance on Wednesday to justify his proposal to increase the official retirement age in France from 62 to 64, they were sadly let down.

In addition to rejecting calls for a reorganisation of his administration or the resignation of his prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, Macron ruled out any changes to the wildly unpopular policy. He said his sole regret was that he had failed to persuade people of the need for this reform.

The protestors' ire is not just directed at Macron's handling of the crisis or even the pension reforms; it was one of the factors that led to the size and intensity of Thursday's action. They claim that greater worries about the condition of French democracy have been sparked by the president's decision to push the reforms through without a vote.