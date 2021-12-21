Macron's Wife Brigitte Threatens To Sue Those Spreading Rumours About Her Gender Change

French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, is all set to file a lawsuit against those who spread rumours that the First Lady was born as a male. While citing BFM.TV, Sputnik reported the rumour that Brigitte was born a male has been circulating on social media in France. The speculation that France’s First Lady has changed gender emerged in September, claiming that she was allegedly born under the male name Jean-Michel Tronier.

Brigitte Macron now intends to initiate proceedings and file a complaint against the instigators of the conspiracy theory. Separately, Daily Mail reported that this theory was first published in an extreme right-wing journal Faits et Documents in September, which said that a three-year investigation supported by “many experts” made the allegations. This absurd theory then was widely circulated on social media with #JeanMichelTrogneux becoming one of the most discussed topics on French Twitter.

French presidential election

Macron’s wife is not the only figure in the political field to have been the subject of this kind of fake theory. Similar absurd claims also arose about the former US First Lady Michelle Obama and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that this bizarre suggestion has emerged just months ahead of the next French presidential election in April 2022. Among those running for the post are right-wing leader Marine Le Pen for Rassemblement National, Yannick Jadot for the Green Party, Anne Hidalgo for the Socialist Party and Jean-Luc Mélenchon for La France Insoumise. Macron, on the other hand, has not yet announced his bid, however, according to opinion polls, he is believed to be the likely winner of the election if he is to run.

