The mayor of a French city, Brigitte Foure has asked US pop singer Madonna to lend her classical painting to the city, claiming that the art piece has been missing for over a century.

The 19th-century painting named "Diana and Endymion," created by French artist Jerome-Martin Langlois was lost during the chaos of World War 1, and it was first spotted in Madonna’s home back in 2015 in a photograph published in a magazine.

Amiens' Mayor urges US pop singer Madonna to lend Diana and Endymion painting

Taking to social media, the mayor of Amiens published a video message to the Queen of Pop, saying, "Madonna, you probably haven’t heard of Amiens... "But there is a special link between you and our city." She further explained that the painting "is probably a work that was lent to the Amiens museum by the Louvre before the First World War, after which we lost trace of it."

Foure further said that the city's authorities don't want to indulge in any legal battle to acquire that painting, but she instead wanted the singer to lend the painting to Amiens, saying that it would strengthen a bid to become the European Capital of Culture in 2028, giving the people of Amiens the opportunity to rediscover the historic artwork and enjoy it.

"Clearly, we don’t contest in any way that you have acquired this work legally." She further urged, "Could you lend us this work for the occasion of our bid to become the European Capital of Culture in 2028 so our local inhabitants can rediscover this work and enjoy it?" "That is my prayer—the wish I am presenting to you," she added, reported RT.com.

Diana and Endymion painting

It is pertinent to note that the painting "Diana and Endymion" had been exhibited at one of the museums in Amiens, but it disappeared during World War I after the city witnessed a massive bombardment by German troops. It was believed that the art piece was either stolen or destroyed. However, the painting gained attention after Le Figaro newspaper published an article suggesting that the artwork could actually be owned by Madonna. According to media reports, Madonna had reportedly purchased the painting for $1.3 million at Sotheby’s auction in New York in 1989.

Image: AP