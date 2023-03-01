Mafia Boss Escapes High-security Sardinia Jail Using Rope Of Knotted Bedsheets

A mafia boss, Marco Raduano, known as "Pallone", has escaped from a maximum security Sardinian prison on Saturday morning using a very classic method. The prison escape by the 39-year-old, Pallone, happened after he acquired a prison's courtyard key, then scrambled down the exterior wall using several knotted bedsheets. According to Sky News, he jumped from the height onto the grass and fled from the high-security Badu'e Carros Prison in Nuoro, located on the Italian Island.

The guards discovered the news of the Prison escape after two hours of Pallone's escape. According to Deputy Justice Minister Francesco Paolo Sisto, a manhunt has been launched in Sardinia after news of the escape broke and an inspection of the premises of Badu 'e Carros Prison was initiated. This comes after the "last godfather" of mafia bosses, Matteo Messina Denaro, was caught and arrested after 23 years on the run.

Mafia boss escaped in Sardinia

In an attempt to catch the prisoner, the police have put up roadblocks and have been conducting a search operation at exit points of the city. According to the Independent, the deployment of hundreds of soldiers and police officers to Sardinia has been ordered by the Italian authorities for the search operation of the Mafia boss. Pallone, belonging to the Gargano Mafia, was sentenced to 19 years for mafia crimes and was supposed to be released in 2046, reported a local Italian newspaper.

"For months we have been denouncing the lack of staff and this is the main factor that has compromised security in the Nuoro prison," said Giovanni Villa, General secretary. Further, he added: "It was going to happen sooner or later, the prison is full of holes."

However, according to Deputy Justice Minister Francesco Paolo Sisto, it was a very well-prepared escape. Meanwhile, the Italian authorities have been criticised for the understaffing issues and lack of security measures. The recent escape incident has highlighted the need to improve the safety of prisons and ensure dangerous criminals are being guarded properly.

