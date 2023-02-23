Major Highlights From Biden's Visit To Ukraine, Poland Ahead Of War Anniversary

Ahead of the Russia-Ukraine one-year war anniversary, US President Joe Biden met with leaders of the eastern flank of NATO to reassure them that the US will remain by their sides amid the grinding Russian invasion of Ukraine, reported CNN. Some major developments related to the Russia Ukraine war took place during his visit. Russia has not welcomed Biden's visit to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted a bill suspending Russia's participation in the New START treaty.

While praising the Bucharest nine during the visit, Biden said democracy and freedom are at stake in helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia. Further, he added that Article 5 has been a sacred commitment made by the United States. "We will defend literally every inch of NATO, every inch of NATO," said Biden on February 21. While calling Vladimir Putin's judgment wrong, Biden criticised his Russian invasion of Ukraine and said "Democracy was too strong".

When Putin rolled tanks into Ukraine, he thought the world would roll over.



But he was wrong: The Ukrainian people were too brave. America and our Allies were too unified.



Democracy was too strong.

Meanwhile, Zelensky has welcomed the high stake visit of Biden to Kiyv. Taking to social media, Zelenskyy wrote: " Kyiv stands strong. Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and most important, it stands free .@Potus said this today in Warsaw after a historic visit to Ukraine. We all stand united and brave –, and our entire coalition of victory."

Kyiv stands strong. Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and most important, it stands free. We all stand united and brave and our entire coalition of victory.

Further, he thanked the US envoy and "all of America for their leadership in rallying the world in support of freedom and for their vital assistance to Ukraine".

I thank all of America for their leadership in rallying the world in support of freedom and for their vital assistance to Ukraine. Together we are heading towards a common victory, and we must ensure it this year already!

Major highlights during Biden's visit

Ukraine would implement extra safety measures ahead of the war anniversary:

According to local officials, some parts of Ukraine would heighten security this week for the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country. Additional safety protocols would be implemented in Ukraine's Kherson region, as per the statement released by the region's military administration.

From February 23 to 25, additional security measures will be implemented "in connection with the possible escalation of hostilities by the enemy," said one of the regional military officials.

Ukraine needs an extra USD10 billion in the financing, says Ukrainian finance minister:

"The country needs an extra USD10 billion to cover its budget needs in 2023 and to start the reconstruction of the economy, Sergii Marchenko told CNN in an interview. Further, he shared that his meeting with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, on Monday, has gone well and productive outcomes are being expected.

"Now we see our relationship is quite stable and we are moving in the direction of a fully-fledged program with the IMF," said Marchenko.

Russia's Federation Council unanimously passes bill on New START suspension:

The lower house of parliament, the State Duma, has passed the bill that was introduced by Putin on Wednesday. Putin had taken the decision to suspend Russia’s participation in the treaty while addressing the Federal Assembly. This decision can only be retracted by Russian President Putin, as per the TASS agency report.

Apart from this, there could be a possibility that Challenger tanks could arrive in Ukraine in the spring according to British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Wallace made the statement on social media on January 25 and confirmed the same again as per media reports. Taking to Twitter he said: "Delighted Germany joins the UK, France and Poland in sending tanks to Ukraine. It is time for Russia to realise that the International community is increasingly determined to help Ukraine resist their barbaric and illegal invasion."