Malta Legislator Roberta Metsola Becomes Third Female & Youngest EU Parliament President

Roberta Metsola, a legislator from Malta has replaced Italian Socialist David Sassoli as the president of the European Union's Parliament on Tuesday, 18 January. Metsola has become the third woman who has been elected to the post and at 43, she is the European Parliament's youngest President. During voting, Robert Metsola received 458 of the 616 votes on Tuesday and she had been working as acting President since the death of David Sassoli.

Robert Metsola has been elected to the position for a 2.5-year term after succeeding David Sassoli who died on January 11. She was elected against Alice Bah Kuhnke who received 101 votes and Sira Rego who got 57 votes in her favour. Metsola told the plenary that she is the first woman to be elected to the post since 1999. She highlighted that it matters both inside and outside the rooms and added that the institution holds a commitment to having more diversity, gender equality and women rights, according to AP.

“I know that having the first female president of this house since 1999 matters both inside and outside these rooms, but it must go further,” Metsola told the plenary as per AP. “Our institution commits to having more diversity, gender equality, guaranteeing women’s rights, all our rights must be reaffirmed," Metsola added as per AP.

After joining the EU Parliament, Roberta Metsola has worked on migrant issues, LGBTQ rights and has been progressive on women's rights. However, she has presented her stance against abortion. She is the third female President of the European Parliament, after Simone Veil and Nicole Fontaine. Metsola is the first politician from Malta to hold such a high position in the EU and she insisted that she knows "what it means to be an underdog." She added that she knows what it meant for every girl watching today and everyone who dared to dream.

After being elected to the top position in the EU Parliament, Roberta Metsola committed to working according to David Sassoli’s style of work. She stated that David Sassoli fought to bring people around the same table, according to AP. Metsola urged the leaders to rediscover the purpose of Kohl and Mitterand, leave the past "entrenchment" and move forward. Remembering the last female President Nicole Fontaine, Metsola committed that European Union Parliament will not take another twenty years "until the next woman is standing here.”

