Malta Responds After Firm Expresses Interest To Supply 60 Mn Sputnik V Doses To Haryana

A day after it was reported that a Malta-based firm was keen on supplying 60 million doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' to Haryana, the country's High Commission has responded with an answer. In a statement on Monday, Reuben Gauci, High Commissioner of Malta to India cleared the air and confirmed that his country's government is not aware of the mentioned firm that will provide the Sputnik V doses to Haryana.

The High Commissioner citing media reports on Sunday stated that his country's government and other authorities are not aware of the firm - Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund which had reportedly expressed interest in supplying 60 million doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' to Haryana.

Additionally, Gauci also said that Malta is not responsible in any way or form for the activities that will be undertaken with regards to the vaccination transaction between the firm and the state of Haryana. However, the High Commissioner reiterated his country's support to India in its fight against COVID-19.

Here's the statement by the High Commission of the Republic of Malta:

The High Commission of the Republic of Malta to India in New Delhi wishes to refer to statements and articles which have appeared in esteemed Indian news portals and newspapers on the 5th and 6th June 2021, stating that the Indian State of Haryana has received an “expression of interest” from a Malta-based pharma company an international pharma company namely Pharma Regulatory Services Limited to provide up to 60mn does of Sputnik V vaccine manufactured by the Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The High Commission of the Republic of Malta to India wishes to inform that the Maltese Government and respective Maltese Regulatory Authorities are not aware of the above-mentioned Pharma Company and are not responsible in any way or form for any activities undertaken with regards to this vaccine transaction. The High Commission of Malta in New Delhi wishes to re-iterate its support to the Government of India in its fight against the second wave of Covid19 and is ready to assist in any means possible.

Earlier on May 26, Haryana had earlier issued a global tender asking companies to provide vaccines directly to the state. However, with no bids in the fray, it was closed on June 5. The Maltese firm too missed the deadline but later expressed interest in supplying vaccines to the state.

“Although no bid was received in the tender but an international pharma company with its headquarters in Malta namely Pharma Regulatory Services Limited has given an expression of Interest to HMSCL to provide up to 60 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine manufactured by Gamaleya Institute and Russian Direct Investment," the Haryana government had said.