Man Arrested In France Over Murder Of British Family & French Cyclist In 2012: Report

A man was arrested by French police on Wednesday, 12 January, in connection with the killing of three members of a British family and a French cyclist, The Guardian reported. The three family members and a cyclist were shot in the French Alps in 2012. The identity of the man who has been detained has not been revealed by the authorities.

Saad al-Hilli, an Iraqi-born engineer, his wife and her mother who lived in Claygate and were on a holiday had been gunned down outside Chevaline village near Lake Annecy. The body of the couple was found in their car while the couple’s two daughters had survived the attack. Hilli’s then seven-year-old daughter, Zainab, was beaten during the attack while her sister Zeena, then four, hid in the footwell of the vehicle.

Identity of detained man unknown

Police sources have not revealed the name of the man who has been detained, The Guardian reported citing French media reports. Line Bonnet, the public prosecutor in Annecy, has informed that the man was arrested by detectives in Chambery on Wednesday. Bonnet added that the investigation is conducted by judicial secrecy laws. Reportedly, the police conducted a search in the house of the man and examined his movements and schedule on the day of killings, and before and after the day. The suspect is a married man and was previously questioned as a witness. The man has been arrested after the authorities recreated the events in September.

As per the news report, several people have been previously detained in connection with the case. Saad al-Hilli's brother Zaid was also arrested on suspicion of murder in 2013, however, there was not sufficient proof to charge him with the crime. Zaid has acknowledged that he had a fight with his brother in October 2011 over a £1m property that the family owned in Claygate. He, however, denied involvement in the killing. An Iraqi man was also questioned in connection with the case but was later released without charge. It is reported that the Iraqi man was not present in France on the day of the killings in 2012.

