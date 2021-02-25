Man Creates Ice Lanterns Using Balloons And Water, Netizens Say 'brilliant Idea': Watch

A Danish gardener Claus Dalby in Denmark has created ice lanterns using water and balloons. The video has been shared by Claus Dalby on Instagram. Impressed by the creativity of the gardener, the netizens took to the comments section and praised the artist for the amazing creation. Some users even found the process simple and expressed their wish to make it at their home.

Making ice ice lanterns in balloons

The video is over two minutes long and it displayed how he made the ice lanterns in balloons. In the video, he explained the process of making ice lanterns in balloons by explaining it step by step. Claus Dalby shared the video on Instagram alongside the caption, "Ice lanterns It have been freezing cold for some days so I have been making ice lanterns. Now it’s milder. How cold is it in your part of the world".

Since being shared, the video has gathered a lot of comments from the netizens. The video has got over 69000 views and many comments. One user said, "Brilliant idea!! Thanks for sharing." Another user wrote, "Oh this so simple but yet so beautiful. Thank you for sharing - you make my day." "I love this idea", wrote another user. Another individual commented, "Oh I love that, thank you Claus." LOVE this! Will be making today and lighting tomorrow with my children". Another person commented, "I am in Argentina enjoying summer but your ice lanterns make me wish it was winter."

Artist recreates famous artworks with her dog

People often post creative videos and pictures on the internet and gain attention. Like in a recent incident, an artist named Eliza is recreating pieces of art using an adorable canine and her pieces have left the netizens in complete awe. From the Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh or the American Gothic by Grant Wood, the Texas-based artist has recreated all these pieces. She also has her own website where she is selling products like her recreation notebook, recreation postcards, creepy card pack and much more.

