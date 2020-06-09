Eurogroup Chief Mario Centeno Announces Resignation As Portugal's Finance Minister

Mario Centeno, the finance minister of Portugal stepped down from the position on June 9, the presidency of the Portuguese Republic announced on Tuesday. Centeno was also the head of Eurogroup, an informal body for finance ministers of the Eurozone - those member states of the European Union that have accepted Euro as their official currency. The presidency of the Portuguese Republic announced that it has accepted the proposal by the Prime Minister of the country Antonio Costa for dismissal of the finance minister Mario Centeno.

New finance minister and Eurogroup election

The Prime Minister of Portugal has reportedly proposed João Leão's name as a replacement for Mario Centeno as the country's next finance minister. According to reports, Centeno will formally announce his resignation as head of the Eurogroup during a meeting on June 11. The new head of the body will be decided by an election that will likely happen in the month of July. "My tenure as Eurogroup President will end on 13 July 2020. On Thursday, I will inform my Eurogroup colleagues of my decision not to seek a second mandate, as by 15 June I will step down as finance minister of Portugal," Centeno informed on Twitter.

On the same occasion on Thursday, I will launch the call for candidates and outline the process for the election, scheduled for the 9 July #Eurogroup — Mário Centeno (@mariofcenteno) June 9, 2020

