TRENDING /
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Massive Disruption to Hit German Cities as TRAIN Drivers Begin 3-Day Strike

German train drivers launched three-day strike, across major German cities causing major disruptions.

Digital Desk
German cities brace for disruption as train drivers commence a 3-day strike.
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Berlin: Starting today, on Wednesday, January 10, train services across major German cities like Berlin, Munich, and Cologne are set for massive disruption due to a three-day strike by train drivers, as per reports.

The strikes are the result of a conflict between the train drivers' union and Deutsche Bahn (DB), the main national railway company, regarding working conditions and pay.

This decision comes after a massive vote by the union members. According to reports, the strikes, starting today, are anticipated to greatly impact DB's long-distance, regional, and S-Bahn services throughout the country. This action follows a series of disruptions in 2023, indicating an ongoing struggle between the union and DB, with no immediate resolution in sight for the new year.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

