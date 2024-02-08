Advertisement

Berlin: Starting today, on Wednesday, January 10, train services across major German cities like Berlin, Munich, and Cologne are set for massive disruption due to a three-day strike by train drivers, as per reports.

The strikes are the result of a conflict between the train drivers' union and Deutsche Bahn (DB), the main national railway company, regarding working conditions and pay.

This decision comes after a massive vote by the union members. According to reports, the strikes, starting today, are anticipated to greatly impact DB's long-distance, regional, and S-Bahn services throughout the country. This action follows a series of disruptions in 2023, indicating an ongoing struggle between the union and DB, with no immediate resolution in sight for the new year.