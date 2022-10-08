Massive Explosion At Ireland's Service Station In County Donegal Kills 3, Confirm Police

Three people have lost their lives following a huge explosion at a gas station in Ireland's County Donegal. Irish Police further confirmed the incident as rescue efforts continued at the scene of the explosion at the Applegreen gas station in the town of Creeslough. The gas station was demolished and the apartments near it have been damaged by the explosion which took place on Friday night and resulted in several casualties. According to a BBC report, many people have been receiving medical attention for their injuries.

Ireland service station blast

After the explosion devastated the Applegreen forecourt and nearby houses and shops outside the village of Creeslough, close to the northwest corner of the Republic of Ireland, helicopters transported wounded individuals away from the area. At around 3.15 p.m. (local time), an explosion was heard from kilometers away, The Guardian reported. It caused the two-story apartment building's roof to collapse and covered the forecourt in debris and broken glass. There has been a gas station, store, deli counter, and post office on the property. Up to 30 people may have sustained injuries, according to RTÉ.

While rescue workers, ambulances, as well as helicopters evacuated and flew injured individuals to a hospital in Letterkenny, 15 miles away, police cordoned off the scene. A 160-mile-away landing zone was established by the coast guard near Dublin's Phoenix Park. To assist in the search for survivors, a specialised rescue squad from the Northern Ireland fire department traveled across the border, The Guardian reported.

Mayor on Ireland blast

Taking to Twitter, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Sandra Duffy said, “Prayers with our neighbours in Donegal this evening following the tragic events unfolding in Creeslough. Thinking of everyone affected by the gas explosion at the Applegreen Station.”

Thinking of everyone affected by the gas explosion at the Applegreen Station pic.twitter.com/jcEx9uGK6H — Mayor Derry Strabane (@mayordcsdc) October 7, 2022

Furthermore, major emergency standby was activated at Letterkenny University Hospital, and the public was urged not to use the emergency room unless it was very necessary.

It is pertinent to mention that a little village in the Republic of Ireland called Creeslough is located 30 miles from the border with Northern Ireland and 15 miles from Letterkenny.

The Applegreen company described the incident as "devastating" in a tweet. It said, “We are deeply saddened & shocked to learn the devasting news that lives have been lost in today’s tragic incident at Creeslough in Co Donegal.”

We are deeply saddened & shocked to learn the devasting news that lives have been lost in today’s tragic incident at Creeslough in Co Donegal. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families & friends of the deceased, those who have been injured, and the wider Creeslough community — Applegreen (@goapplegreen) October 7, 2022

Meanwhile, people in Creeslough, who had damaged houses and were waiting for information on loved ones, were provided shelter in a community center.

(Image: Twitter/ @mayordcsdc)