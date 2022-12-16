Massive Fire Breaks Out Near French City Of Lyon; 10 Including 5 Children Killed

Ten people, including five children, have been killed after an apartment fire broke out on Friday morning in Vaulx-en-Velin, Lyon, France, reported the Guardian. Lyon authorities said that the fire was first reported to emergency services at 3.12 am and around 170 firefighters and 65 fire trucks had reached the apartment fire site by 3.25 am. The fire broke out in a seven-story apartment block in the Mas du Taureau neighbourhood, said the emergency services.

Two firefighters have been injured during the rescue operation. The reason behind the apartment fire near Lyon has been unknown to the French authorities at this stage.

Apartment fire near Lyon

The French interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, said he had been communicating with President Emmanuel Macron and had promised that an investigation would be opened into the origins of the fire incident.

“We do not know the cause of the fire … there are several scenarios and a probe will be opened,” Darmanin told reporters, as per Guardian reports.

Further, he further informed that some of the victims were as young as three years old. Housing Minister Olivier Klein has also expressed his concerns about the fire incident and has said that he had a word with the mayor of Vaulx-en-Velin, Hélène Geoffroy and would visit the city. Taking it to Twitter, he wrote, "A violent fire broke out last night in Vaulx-en-Velin. The provisional balance sheet sends shivers down my spine. I spoke with @HeleneGeoffroy to assure him of state support. I am going there this morning to be alongside the inhabitants, the elected officials and the emergency services."

Un violent incendie s’est déclaré cette nuit à Vaulx-en-Velin. Le bilan provisoire fait froid dans le dos.

Je me suis entretenu avec @HeleneGeoffroy pour l’assurer du soutien de l’Etat.

Je me rends sur place dès ce matin pour être aux côtés des habitants, des élus et des secours. pic.twitter.com/7tVPF8t5tZ — Olivier Klein (@OlivierKlein93) December 16, 2022

One of the residents while talking to the local TV French broadcaster BMF said "I cry tears when I think of these victims.” Another resident who lived nearby said that they heard screams and children screaming. When they opened the windows, they saw smoke coming out and then they went immediately downstairs.