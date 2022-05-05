MEA Avers India-France Defence Partnership In Line With Aatmanirbhar Bharat Vision

After talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron concluded on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra stated that both the nations share a strong strategic and defence partnership in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. The Foreign Secretary further mentioned that PM Modi has invited Emmanuel Macron to visit India at the earliest.

"India-France have a strong defence partnership which is defined not just by trade in different platforms... This is very much in sync with our own domestic policy of 'Aatmanirbharta' which extends strongly in field of defence", said Foreign Secy Vinay Kwatra, while addressing a press briefing.

Further responding to possible agreements during the talks on the upgradation and orders of the French fighter aircraft Rafale, Foreign Secretary said, "I think what you need to realise is when the two strategic partners speak, it covers the discussion in a format which is not necessarily focused on transactions on individual platforms."

Stressing the greater involvement of France in Atmanirbhar Bharat, Kwatra mentioned that both the countries enjoy synergy in the field of defence as seen in the timely delivery of the Rafale despite the COVID pandemic.

PM Modi, Macron discusses creative ways for France's involvement in Atmanirbhar Bharat efforts

The joint statement released by India and France at the conclusion of PM Modi's visit also talked about both sides agreeing on finding creative ways for France's deeper involvement in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' efforts in developing defence technology, manufacturing and exports, including encouraging increased industry to industry partnerships

In the joint statement, both the countries welcomed the "ongoing intense cooperation across all defence domains"

Furthermore, Foreign Secretary Kwatra refused to comment on the possibility of co-production of Rafale aircraft with France in India by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) but highlighted that there are many possibilities.

PM Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron

During the course of his three-day Europe tour, Prime Minister Modi visited Germany and Denmark, before making a brief stopover in Paris.

Taking to Twitter to inform about his interactions with the French President, PM Modi wrote, "Delighted, as always, to meet my friend President @EmmanuelMacron. We talked at length about bilateral as well as global issues. India and France are proud developmental partners with our partnership spread across different sectors."

Delighted, as always, to meet my friend President @EmmanuelMacron. We talked at length about bilateral as well as global issues. India and France are proud developmental partners with our partnership spread across different sectors. pic.twitter.com/5Kjqcjf0tQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2022

