Menstrual Abnormalities In Young Women Increased After COVID Vaccination, Reveals Study

Coronavirus vaccines are associated with slightly disturbed menstrual cycles in young women, particularly heavier periods, according to a study published on Norway's Public Health website. Researchers from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health interviewed 6,000 women between the ages of 18 and 30 for a research paper. The research was about menstrual cycles and bleeding patterns.

Although there is substantial natural diversity in periods, with 37.8% of women reporting at least one menstrual disturbance before receiving a Coronavirus shot, this increased to 39.4% after one vaccine, and 40.9% after two. Some adverse effects occurred significantly more frequently than others. Prior to receiving a vaccine, 7.6% of women reported a heavier period than normal, compared to 13.6% after receiving their first. Following a second shot, these percentages were 8.2% and 15.3%, respectively.

Other alterations have been recorded, including a shorter period interval and increased bleeding length. While there was no increase in reports of menstrual pain, sporadic bleeding, or a protracted cycle after the first COVID vaccination. Coronavirus vaccines have been associated with briefly interrupted periods for a long time. By September, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency's yellow card scheme, which tracks vaccine adverse effects, had received over 30,000 reports of abnormalities in menstrual cycles.

Relation between COVID vaccine and Menstruation abnormalities should be examined: Medical Expert

Dr Victoria Male, a reproductive specialist at Imperial College London, writes in today's BMJ that a link between COVID-19 immunisation and menstrual abnormalities is likely and should be examined. She notes that changes in menstruation or sudden vaginal bleeding are not listed as usual side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. By the end of September, the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had received more than 30,000 reports of adverse medication reactions.

The majority of people's periods return to normal the following cycle, and there is no indication that COVID-19 immunisation has a deleterious effect on fertility. Because the number of reports is modest in relation to both the number of people vaccinated and the prevalence of menstrual abnormalities in general, the MHRA claims that their surveillance data does not show a link between changes in menstrual cycles and covid-19 vaccinations. However, according to Male, the method of data collection makes it impossible to draw definite conclusions.

Image: Unsplash