Merkel And Putin Meet In Moscow; Discuss Afghanistan Crisis, Navalny, Other Major Issues

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on Friday, held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow as an unprecedented crisis continues to shroud Afghanistan. While the fall of Kabul took the centre stage of the meet, others topics that were brought to the table included a gas pipeline opposed by the US, repression of dissent in Belarus and the treatment meted out to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Merkel’s visit to Moscow comes days before her almost 16-year-long tenure leadership of Germany comes to an end. Despite having sharp differences, the German leader has maintained cordial relations with Putin ever since taking office.

The Friday meeting between the two leaders came on the anniversary of Alexei Navalny falling gravely ill on a domestic flight over Siberia from what European officials would later say was poisoning with a Soviet-developed nerve agent. Navalny has been in prison since February after a Moscow court sentenced him to 2.5 years prison term for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he dismissed as politically motivated. On Friday, Merkel reiterated her call for his release highlighting that the European Court of Human Rights had criticised his 2014 conviction as “clearly disproportionate is unacceptable.”

“He was convicted of a criminal offence, not his political activities,” the Russian leader said, customarily avoiding mentioning Navalny by name. “No one should use political activities as a cover for conducting business projects in violation of the law.”

Putin blames west for Afghan crisis

Meanwhile, Putin took the opportunity to slam the west for the Afghanistan crisis, saying that the Taliban’s sweep of the county directly shows the futility of western attempts to enforce its own vision of democracy. “It’s necessary to stop the irresponsible policy of enforcing its own values on others and attempts to build democracy in other countries based on outside models without taking into account historic, ethnic and religious issues and fully ignoring other people’s traditions,” he said. Merkel also urged Putin to use his contacts with the Taliban to push for the evacuation of Afghans and their families who helped the German military during its deployment in the south Asian country.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from agencies)