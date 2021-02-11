Merkel Extends COVD-19 Lockdown, Highlights 'great Uncertainty With Mutation'

On Wednesday, February 10, the German authorities decided to reopen schools and hairdressers in the coming weeks. However, the country’s coronavirus lockdown has been extended until March 7 as there are concerns over the new virus variants. Various other aspects of the lockdown, however, will remain the same, as decided by Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 governors.

Current situation in Germany

According to the reports by AP, Merkel said, “We have this great uncertainty with the mutation. It will gain the upper hand. The old virus will disappear. We will live with the new virus and we can’t yet judge this new virus and its behavior”. She added, “If we can’t achieve better tracing then it can quickly happen again there we’ll get exponential growth. That’s why we have to be so careful”.

Previous goal of the government was to push the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants each week below 50 and to enable reliable contact-tracing. However, it peaked nearly at 200 just before Christmas. The situation is now under control as it is down to 68 nationwide. Merkel credited this trend to people following the existing measures.

New vaccine facility

Earlier today, AstraZeneca revealed its plans to build a new Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing facility in partnership with IDT Biologika at the German firm’s Dessau site. This comes intending to speed up the production process. According to the reports by The Guardian, the two companies said that they were exploring options to ramp up the process in the second quarter as this will help in speeding up Europe’s vaccine rollout.

The German government has pledged to vaccinate all its citizens by September. Health Minister Jens Spahn said, “We could carry on like last week -- council leaders criticize governors and state ministers, state ministers criticize federal ministers and the federal government, the federal government criticizes the European Commission and all criticize the manufacturers. The virus is the enemy, the opponent, and no one else. We all have responsibility and we are responsible above all for doing better”.

