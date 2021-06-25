Merkel Raises Concern Over Delta Variant, Says Europe And Germany Still 'on Thin Ice'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in her address to the parliament on June 24 raised concern over the COVID-19 situation. Merkel talked about the pandemic situation in Europe and Germany. Merkel said that Germany and Europe are "on thin ice" in their battle against the virus, as the highly contagious coronavirus delta variant threatens to undo the progress made in reducing infections.

Merkel raises concern over Delta variant

The statement of Merkel came ahead of the European Union meeting in Brussels. Merkel noted that response to the COVID-19 would be the main topic of discussion among European Union leaders at a meeting in Brussels. She said that even though there is a reason to be "hopeful" but pandemic is not over, particularly in the world's poor countries, according to AP. She noted that the situation is still improving in Europe and Germany and but they are still "on thin ice".

"But even though there is reason to be hopeful, the pandemic isn’t over, in particular in the world’s poor countries," AP quoted Merkel as saying. "But in Germany and Europe we’re also still moving on thin ice", she added.

Merkel said that in Germany and most European Union nations, there is a decline in coronavirus cases and a rise in vaccination. She warned against the various variants of the virus, especially the delta variant. Merkel highlighted the threat posed by coronavirus variants and said they need to be careful with the fight against various variants of coronavirus.

“In particular the newly arising variants, especially now the delta variant, are a warning for us to continue to be careful", Merkel said.

As on June 24, Germany has registered 3724806 COVID-19 cases and 90616 people have died due to the coronavirus, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on June 23 said it estimates that by the end of August, the coronavirus delta virus will represent 90 per cent of all COVID-19 viruses spread in the European Union. Dr. Andrea Ammon, ECDC Director in a statement said that "the Delta variant will circulate extensively during the summer." Ammon said that the delta variant would pose threat for younger individuals who have not been vaccinated. Ammon added that it would cause risk to vulnerable people who are infected with severe illness.

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash

Inputs from AP