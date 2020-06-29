Micheal Martin Becomes New Irish PM After Historic Coalition As Leo Varadkar Steps Down

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin has been elected as the new Prime Minister of the Republic of Ireland following the formation of a historic coalition government. As per reports, the 59-year-old was elected Irish PM at a special parliamentary meeting in Dublin. Martin will be leading a three-party league consisting of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

According to international media reports, Martin won with 93 votes in favour and 63 against in Saturday’s special sitting at the Irish Parliament. Moreover, due to social distancing protocols, the sitting was held at the Convention Centre Dublin instead of Leinster House.

As I said in the Dáil earlier, being elected Taoiseach of a free Republic is the greatest honour that any Irish person could hope for. I am humbled by the responsibility and I pledge to work night and day with my partners in Government to realise the great potential of our nation — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) June 27, 2020

Martin to replace Leo Varadkar

While speaking to international media, Martin said that to be elected to serve as Taoiseach was "one of the greatest honours". He further added that the main focus would be on the social, economic, and cultural recovery from the coronavirus.

Micheal Martin will be stepping into the shoes of his highly popular predator Leo Varadkar who during the peak of the pandemic had rejoined the medical register to help health services. With a medical degree from Dublin’s Trinity University, Varadkar assessed his patients over the phone.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus cases across the globe surpassed the sombre landmark of 10 million on June 28 with deaths related to COVID-19 approaching the mark of 500,000, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The United States, Brazil, and Russia are the worst-hit countries while India reporting a sharp rise in the coronavirus cases.

The United States has reported over 2.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, more than one-fourth of the total cases reported worldwide, and over 125,000 deaths related to it so far. The number of coronavirus cases in Brazil has skyrocketed following gross neglect for COVID-19 measures by President Jair Bolsonaro, and more than 57,000 people have lost their lives in the Latin American nation.

Image: Micheal Martin/ Twitter