Milan Explosion LIVE UPDATES | Vehicles Catch Fire As Massive Explosion Jolts Italian City

Image: Twitter/@Marianna9110
The fire also engulfed four cars parked on the street, a nearby pharmacy, and apartments in a nearby building. Ambulances and firefighters are at the scene in the Porta Romana area. Following the incident, the Milan police have cordoned off the area.
Following the explosion, the Italian daily La Repubblica reported that a van carrying an oxygen cylinder exploded causing a domino effect in the central Italian city. At least 5 cars and 4 mopeds caught on fire causing a ruckus in the city.
