Milan Explosion LIVE UPDATES | Vehicles Catch Fire As Massive Explosion Jolts Italian City

The fire also engulfed four cars parked on the street, a nearby pharmacy, and apartments in a nearby building. Ambulances and firefighters are at the scene in the Porta Romana area. Following the incident, the Milan police have cordoned off the area.

There was an explosion in the center of Milan, reportedly from a van filled with oxygen cylinders. pic.twitter.com/XBgZvh56YP — Mike (@Doranimated) May 11, 2023