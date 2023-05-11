Last Updated:

Milan Explosion LIVE UPDATES | Vehicles Catch Fire As Massive Explosion Jolts Italian City

On Thursday, the Italian city of Milan was jolted by a massive explosion which wounded one person at the site. Following the explosion, multiple vehicles caught on fire, SkyTG24 reported. Plumes of thick black smoke can be seen rising in the visuals that are circulating on social media.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Milan

Image: Twitter/@Marianna9110

16:32 IST, May 11th 2023
Ambulance and firefighters reach onsite

The fire also engulfed four cars parked on the street, a nearby pharmacy, and apartments in a nearby building. Ambulances and firefighters are at the scene in the Porta Romana area. Following the incident, the Milan police have cordoned off the area. 

 

16:21 IST, May 11th 2023
Watch | Plumes of thick black smoke rises following the explosion
16:19 IST, May 11th 2023
Van with an oxygen cylinder caused the explosion

Following the explosion, the Italian daily La Repubblica reported that a van carrying an oxygen cylinder exploded causing a domino effect in the central Italian city. At least 5 cars and 4 mopeds caught on fire causing a ruckus in the city. 

16:14 IST, May 11th 2023
Massive explosion jolts Central Milan, one person wounded
