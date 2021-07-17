Military Intervention In Haiti 'not On Agenda', Says French Foreign Minister

In the aftermath of Haitian President Jovenel Moise’s assassination, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stated that military intervention in Haiti was not on agenda, as per a report by WIC News. The comment from the External Affairs Minister comes at a time after a request for US military support was raised by Haiti’s interim government along with urging the United Nations (UN) to deploy troops to stabilize the crucial infrastructure after Moise’s assassination.

No military intervention in Haiti

Le Drian revealed that France would help with police if needed but added that it must be done under the authority of the United Nations, as per a report by WIC News. Le Drian stated that if the police officers are dispatched, it will be done in the United Nations presence. Earlier, the French Foreign minister in a statement had condemned the "cowardly assassination" of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

The United States on July 16 had assured that it would bolster security in the Caribbean country but would not deploy military forces for the same. Last week, Haitian authorities had urged the US administration to send troops amidst increasing unrest in the country. Haiti went into turmoil after the country’s President Jovenel Moise was killed and his wife Martine Moïse was wounded in an attack at their residence in the country's capital. Haitian Police have reportedly shot four suspects while twenty-six Colombians and two Haitian-Americans have been arrested so far over Moïse’s assassination. A request for US military support was raised by Haiti’s interim government along with urging the United Nations (UN) to deploy troops to stabilize the situation after Moïse’s assassination.

IMAGE: AP

(Inputs from AP)