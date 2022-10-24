Mini-tornado Rips Off Roofs, Damages Houses In Northern France | Watch

As a mini-tornado ripped over a region of northern France close to Calais city on Sunday, many homes were destroyed and one person was reported to be injured.

According to Sky News, the tornado hit the area as France has been preparing for a wave of storms after an exceptionally period of warm weather. Furthermore, several videos on social media portrayed a massive black cloud swirling up to form a tornado over the Bihucourt commune.

One individual had mild injuries, according to the Pas-de-Calais local government, as the tornado tore across the region. Besides this, in the village of Croisilles, an accident has been reported involving a huge goods vehicle. Meanwhile, roughly 50 houses in Hendecourt-lès-Cagnicourt were reported to be damaged. Further, two families were evacuated from the region, Sky News reported.

🚨Nouvelles images des importants dégâts à Bihucourt (Pas-de-Calais) ! Une TORNADE de forte intensité à durement touché la commune en fin d’après-midi. #France #orages #Tornade



Credit: Anthony Choquet pic.twitter.com/OrL9uvegqF — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) October 23, 2022

France tornado tore off roofs and damaged houses

Additionally, the tornado collapsed a farm building in the Mory municipality. The municipalities of Bihucourt as well as Hendecourt-lès-Cagnicourt were without power.

According to the French news agency BFM-TV, the small tornado wrecked homes and tore off the roof of a church in Bihucourt, scattering rubble all over the road. Along with paramilitary police and firemen, Pas-de-Calais representative Jacques Billant visited the town of Bapaume.

🚨TORNADE confirmée ! Première vidéo du phénomène impactant la commune de Buhicourt dans le Pas-De-Calais. D’importants dégâts sont signalés. #France #orages #Tornade



Credit: Robin G. pic.twitter.com/89wAGa15w2 — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) October 23, 2022

In a statement released late Sunday night, the local government declared, "The situation is under control. The gendarmes (paramilitary police) will ensure a continuous presence throughout the night in the affected municipalities."

Further, taking to Twitter, France's interior minister Gerald Darmanin said, “The East and North of France suffered heavy storms. Several municipalities in Pas-de-Calais affected by a tornado, causing significant damage. Violent bad weather in the Somme.”

People in Pas-de-Calais have also been urged by the local government to stay inside and avoid working on rooftops. Additionally, people have been cautioned not to touch broken and fallen electrical lines.

Meanwhile, in the month of August, at least eight people lost their lives to violent thunderstorms and hurricane-force winds in France and Italy. The storms also toppled trees in the Italian region, Tuscany, and on the French island of Corsica and tore pieces of brick off Venice's renowned St. Mark's bell tower. According to officials, more than 100 boats in the Mediterranean Sea have requested emergency assistance. The Old Port of Marseille and Paris metro stations were both inundated by thunderstorms on August 17, Associated Press reported.

(Image: Twitter/ @WxNB_)