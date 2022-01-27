Minnie Mouse To Dress In Pants In Disneyland Paris' 30th Anniversary; 'Symbol Of Progress'

A well known Disney cartoon character, Minnie Mouse will be dressed in pants instead of her regular costume during the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, which is set to begin on 6 March 2022. The costume will be designed by an English fashion designer and daughter of English singer-songwriter, Sir Paul McCartney, Stella Nina McCartney.

Disneyland Paris announced the news on Twitter on January 25 and shared the first look of Minnie Mouse in an image, where the Disney character was dressed in a deep blue and black polka-dotted pantsuit with a matching bow on her head. They wrote in the caption, "Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous."

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

Minnie Mouse a symbol of development for a new generation: Stella McCartney

Women's History Month, which begins immediately following the anniversary event, inspired the design of the costume. Stella McCartney said that Minnie has always had a particular place in her heart since they share similar ideals. She further stated that she admires Minnie because the character embodies happiness, self-expression, and sincerity, and it inspires people of all ages all around the world. Stella added that Minnie also has a terrific sense of style, according to D23.

Talking about the new costume, Stella said that this new twist on her iconic polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of development for a new generation, Sputnik reported. The designer also said that Minnie Mouse plans to wear the costume in March 2022 to commemorate Women's History Month and added that she can't wait for people to see the new look of Walt Disney Studios Park. Stella McCartney went on to claim that while designing the costume, she made sure to use responsibly-sourced fabrics.

Minnie to join other famous Disney characters for anniversary

Minnie will also join other famous Disney characters in wearing costumes designed just for the anniversary. Disneyland Paris posted a video showcasing a handful of the new designs, which included vivid reflective dresses, shimmering accessories, and more.

The Disney-themed amusement park originally opened to the public on 12 April 1992 and has since hosted over 375 million people. It is one of Europe's most popular tourist destinations.

(Image: @DisneyParis_EN/Twitter/Pixabay)