'Mistakes Were Made On All Sides In Way Brexit Was Negotiated,' Says Irish PM Leo Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he would be "flexible and reasonable" when attempting to solve issues with the Northern Ireland protocol which has been negotiated at the time of the Brexit talks. The Northern Ireland protocol would allow goods to be transported across the Irish land border without the need for checks, reported BBC.

After the UK left, special trading arrangements have been required because Northern Ireland has a land border with the Republic of Ireland, which is part of the EU.

Since EU has a strict food policy and requires border checks when certain goods, such as milk and eggs, arrive from non-EU countries. Due to this, a new system had been adopted, the Northern Ireland Protocol. Calling the treaty "a little bit too strict", he said that the European Union has been willing to make compromises, reported BBC.

"I'm sure we've all made mistakes in the handling of Brexit. There was no road map, no manual, it wasn't something that we expected would happen and we've all done our best to deal with it," said Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, reported Independent.

Leo Varadkar on Brexit

Recently, Varadkar's image and name have appeared in threatening graffiti and posters in loyalist areas of Northern Ireland, reported the Independent.

"In an effort to find a solution", the Irish Prime Minister has been looking forward to travelling to the region early this year. This new system, also known as the Northern Ireland protocol, has been implemented in 2021 and remains a source of tension. Varadkar further said that he understood how they feel about the protocol and that they might feel this protocol diminishes their place in the Union.

The current state of flux of power-sharing in Northern Ireland has resulted in a boycott of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) (the region’s largest unionist party) over the protocol, reported The Independent. While boycotting this new protocol, the DUP has said it would not return to a devolved government unless radical changes have been made to trading agreements that have created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

While talking about Brexit Varadkar said, “I accept that – I regret it but I accept it – and anything we’ve done since then, whether it was the backstop or the protocol, was an attempt just to deal with that reality and to avoid a hard border on our island, to make sure that human rights in Northern Ireland are upheld and there is no diminution of them, which is really important to me as well, and also that the European Single Market is protected, and they’re my firm red lines," reported The Independent.