'Modi Ji Kem Cho': Excited Indians In Italy Speak To PM In Gujarati & Marathi; He Responds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the Indian diaspora in Marathi and Gujarati during visit to Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently preparing to attend the G20 Summit, which will be held at the end of this month. He recently interacted with an individual from the Indian diaspora and spoke in Marathi and Gujarati. He could be heard interacting with a man who had completed 20 years in Italy and teaches Yoga in the country. A woman from the crowd also interacted with PM Modi in Gujarati and was elated when he responded to her.

PM Modi asked a turbaned man in the crowd what his name was and continued a conversation with him in Marathi. The man mentioned he had lived in Italy for 20 years and the Prime Minister asked him what he does in the country. The man dressed in yellow replied that he teaches Yoga and also spoke about Ayurvedic practices, by which PM Modi seemed impressed. Just then, a woman from the crowd addressed PM Modi and shouted "Kem Cho" with enthusiasm and was elated when Indian's Prime Minister replied "Maja ma".

PM Modi recently paid a floral tribute to India's 'Father of the Nation', Mahatma Gandhi and shared pictures from his visit. He emphasised Gandhi's ideals that inspire people across the globe. He wrote, "In Rome, I had the opportunity to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, whose ideals give courage and inspiration to millions globally."

In Rome, I had the opportunity to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, whose ideals give courage and inspiration to millions globally.

The Prime Minister also met the President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in his first engagement since he landed in Rome. He had a discussion about trade and investment ties with them and also spoke about the global pandemic and climate change. PM Modi will also visit Vatican City as part of his visit.

The leaders discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet.

