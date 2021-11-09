Princess Charlene has been reunited with her husband, Prince Albert, and their two children, Prince Jaques and Princess Gabriella, who are both six years old. The Monegasque princess was photographed stepping off a private jet that had flown her from Durban, South Africa, to Nice, France, at around 7.45 a.m. GMT (8.45 a.m. local time) today. Princess Charlene's long-awaited return to Europe comes after she had been stuck in her home country of South Africa since mid-May.

According to the French newspaper Nice Matin, she was greeted by royal staff and a dog, which Charlene gladly took for a short walk. Prince Albert and his children were also at the airport to greet Charlene with a large bouquet of flowers. They were then reportedly flown to Monaco by helicopter. Princess Charlene's Foundation shared an Instagram photo of her with her husband and two children. The caption read, 'Happy day today. Thank you all for keeping me strong !!'

Charlene had planned to stay in South Africa for less than a fortnight in order to carry out conservation projects with her foundation and raise awareness about illegal poaching. However, she was grounded there until this month after contracting an infection as a result of a sinus lift and bone graft performed prior to her departure from Monaco in preparation for dental implants. During her long absence, she was forced to miss important family events, such as her 10th wedding anniversary with Prince Albert.

Princess calls her recent months 'challenging'

Princess Charlene recorded a video, which was shared by her foundation's YouTube channel, prior to her departure from her homeland, in which she spoke about her "challenging" recent months.

She said, "It has been obviously a very challenging time to be here, but at the same time it has been wonderful to be back in South Africa."

Furthermore, she was unable to accompany her twin children, Gabriella and Jaques, to their first day of school in September. Charlene expressed her love and affection for Prince Albert in the run-up to their wedding anniversary in early July, explaining that she couldn't be with him due to her health. "Albert is my rock and strength, and I would not have been able to get through this painful time without his love and support," she said in the video.

Despite her heartfelt words, her prolonged absence fueled rumours of a schism between the royal husband and wife, which Albert addressed in September. In an interview with People magazine, the Monegasque prince explained why Charlene left Monaco in the first place and why she had to stay in South Africa for so long.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Instagram